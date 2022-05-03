'Not in India’s welfare': Congress on PM ‘raising internal issues’ in Germany

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “raising internal issues” of the country in front of other nations. He accused the PM of “defaming” the past governments in order to hide the “shortcomings and failures” of the BJP-led central governments while addressing the crowd in Germany during his Europe visit.

“It is not right for the Prime Minister to raise internal issues of his country in other countries and criticise the past government,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “If we do the same thing to them, what will be their condition? Defaming others in an effort to hide your own shortcomings is not in favour of any country’s goodwill,” he added.

PM Modi on Monday took a dig at the Congress party while addressing a 1,600+ crowd of Indian diaspora. Reportedly referring to Cong’s election symbol and ‘panja’ he said: "Woh kaunsa panja tha jo 85 paise ghis leta tha (which claw was it that used to take away the 85 paise).”

The PM was referring to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s remarks that only a small fraction of what the country earned reached people’s pockets. This comment has been cited by the BJP several times to hit out at Congress for corruption and acting as middlemen; and to highlight its achievement of making sure that people benefit from the country’s development.

"Today the way technology is being included in governance in India, it shows the political will of New India...Now no PM will have to say that I send Re 1 from Delhi but only 15 paise reaches (people)," PM Modi said on Monday.

PM Modi’s speech was packed with several indirect jibes at the Congress party. “Before 2014, wherever you used to see, everything would be a work in progress. I'm not criticising anyone but if a road was constructed, then it's dug up for electricity, then for water,” he said.

Attacking Congress on the issue of bringing the states together, he said: “Earlier the country was one but there were two constitutions. But why did it take so long for them to unite?”

"Numerous changes that should have taken place with time…we lagged behind due to one or the other reason,” he said slamming the the former Congress-led governments

PM Modi is set to visit Denmark next on Tuesday, and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron later in the day as a part of his three-nation Europe tour.