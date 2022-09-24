‘Not in Shivaji’s land’: Shinde, Fadnavis warn against ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said those who allegedly raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in Pune – the "land of Shivaji" will face stringent action. His remarks came in the wake of the circulation of a purported video that showed a group of the Popular Front of India (PFI) protesters in Pune “raising anti-national slogans”.

“This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and no one has the right to raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. It is a state of patriots. Our government has taken it seriously," Eknath Shinde tweeted in Marathi.

The video that showed PFI cadres demonstrating in Pune over the recent crackdown by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the radical organisation has drawn a huge flak from the saffron camp. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the protesters will not be spared, and appropriate action will be taken.

“If anyone raises slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in Maharashtra and in the country, we will not spare such people and action will be taken,” Fadnavis said.

The PFI had reportedly organised the protest outside the district collector's office to denounce the recent nationwide raids on the outfit and the arrest of its activists.

Around 40 protesters were detained during the protest. The Pune police said they were investigating the matter. "We have already registered a case against the PFI members for unlawful assembly and we are looking into the slogans matter," said Sagar Patil, deputy commissioner of police, news agency PTI reported.

