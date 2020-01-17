‘Not interested’: Dec 2012 gang rape victim’s mother denies reports of joining politics

india

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:02 IST

The mother of the December 2012 gang rape victim on Friday denied being approached by anyone from the Congress or contacted by any party to contest elections.

“I have not spoken to anyone in Congress. I don’t know how is it being reported?” she said while speaking to reporters in a court.

“I have no interest in politics. I am just standing in support of my daughter and will fight for other daughters. I am only fighting for justice for my daughter and want the execution of all the four convicts,” she said.

Her 23-year-old daughter was brutally raped by six men on December 16, 2012, in a moving bus while she was on her way home. She later died of her injuries in a hospital in Singapore.

All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and has been released after serving three years in a correctional home, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

The remaining four men were convicted and sentenced to death by a trial court in September 2013 and the verdict was confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld it in May 2017 and also dismissed their review petitions and curative petitions.

Earlier in the day, the mother accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of playing politics and alleged that the hanging of convicts, which was scheduled to take place on January 22, is being deliberately deferred.

“It has been scene years and we didn’t get justice. The government can’t see our pain. Both the parties are playing politics on the girl’s death. I think the hanging is deliberately been postponed,” she said when asked about the war of words between BJP and AAP in the case.

One of the convicts, Mukesh Singh, had filed a last-minute petition to President Ramnath Kovind for a presidential pardon that could spare him the gallows. It was rejected on Friday.

A Delhi judge had ordered his execution on January 22 along with the three other men.