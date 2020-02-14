Not invited to varsity convocation, Bengal governor talks of sacking vice-chancellor

india

The acrimonious relationship between the Trinamool Congress government and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar saw another low on Thursday when he issued a show-cause letter to the vice-chancellor (VC) of a state-run university for not inviting him to its annual convocation to be held on Friday.

Invoking his power as the chancellor of all state-run universities, Dhankhar wrote to Debkumar Mukhopadhyay, the VC of Panchanan Barma University in Cooch Behar district, that he has initiated the process of removing him from the post.

On Thursday afternoon, Dhankhar shot the show-cause letter, copies of which were released to the media by Raj Bhawan.

The governor wrote that if Mukhopadhyay failed to explain why the chancellor was not informed about the convocation, he would initiate the process of removing the V-C under provisions of clauses (d) and (h) of sub-section 7 of section 9 of the Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Act.

Dhankhar gave Mukhopadhyay 14 days to give his reply to the show-cause letter or appear in person before him at Raj Bhawan at 4pm on February 28.

The issue first became public on Wednesday night when Dhankhar tweeted, expressing his displeasure at not being invited to the convocation.

“Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Convocation will be held on Feb 14. Ministers Partha Chatterjee, Goutam Deb, Rabindra Nath Ghosh and Binay Krishna Barman are invited for the Convocation. Chancellor, who has right to preside, has just no information! Where are we heading!” Dhankhar tweeted.

While university officials said on Wednesday that they had sent an invitation to the governor but did not receive any reply, education minister Partha Chatterjee said, “He should stop cribbing like this every day.”

Mukhopadhyay said he has not received any letter and the convocation would be held as planned.

“I have not received any official letter from anyone. How can I react to a tweet? The convocation will be held according to schedule,” said Mukhopadhyay.

“If I receive the letter, I will do whatever is necessary,” he said.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee could not be contacted despite several efforts.