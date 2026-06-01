'Not only India': Nepal PM's ‘encroachment’ remark on Lipulekh Pass dispute ignites controversy at home

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ has sparked a political controversy at home after remarks on the long-standing border dispute with India during his maiden appearance in the ongoing parliamentary session.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah found himself at the centre of a controversy on Sunday over remarks he made on the Lipulekh Pass dispute. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

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Responding to lawmakers' questions on the issue, Shah said the Lipulekh Pass dispute could be resolved through diplomacy and revealed that his government had reached out to the United Kingdom and China. He argued that since the dispute traces its origins to the era of British India, UK's involvement was necessary. However, Shah's most contentious remark was his claim that territorial encroachments were not one-sided.

Also Read | 'Issue dates back to British India': Nepal to rope in UK, China amid dispute over Lipulekh Pass

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{{^usCountry}} "You will be surprised to know a fact that I learnt only after becoming Prime Minister. It is not only India that has encroached on Nepalese territory, but Nepal has also encroached on Indian territory in many places," Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You will be surprised to know a fact that I learnt only after becoming Prime Minister. It is not only India that has encroached on Nepalese territory, but Nepal has also encroached on Indian territory in many places," Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added that both countries should objectively examine the facts and work together to resolve the dispute. "Now both countries should study the facts and sit together as friends and resolve the issue," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that both countries should objectively examine the facts and work together to resolve the dispute. "Now both countries should study the facts and sit together as friends and resolve the issue," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The comments triggered immediate backlash in Nepal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments triggered immediate backlash in Nepal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Opposition lawmakers, including Basana Thapa of the Nepali Congress and Ramesh Malla of the Nepali Communist Party, demanded that the remarks be expunged from the parliamentary record. They said Shah should either provide evidence to support his claim or withdraw the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposition lawmakers, including Basana Thapa of the Nepali Congress and Ramesh Malla of the Nepali Communist Party, demanded that the remarks be expunged from the parliamentary record. They said Shah should either provide evidence to support his claim or withdraw the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Former foreign minister Pradip Gyawali also reportedly sought an apology from the prime minister. Several social media users criticised Shah's remarks, while some experts dismissed his assertion.

Hours later, Nepal's foreign ministry clarified that Shah's comments referred to encroachments in "no-man's land" areas and instances of cross-border occupation, rather than any formal territorial claims by Nepal.

Also Read | All about Lipulekh: The key pass that has India and Nepal locked in a 210-year-old dispute | Explained

There was no immediate response from India. Earlier this month, however, New Delhi rejected Nepal's objection to the upcoming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh Pass, describing Kathmandu's claims over the region as a "unilateral artificial enlargement" that India considers "untenable."

What is Lipulekh Pass controversy?

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Lipulekh Pass has remained a major point of contention between India and Nepal for decades, with both countries laying claim to the surrounding territory. The dispute gained renewed prominence in 2020 when Nepal, under then-prime minister KP Sharma Oli, strongly asserted its claims over the region amid growing domestic political pressure.

The row escalated after Kathmandu unveiled a new political map that included Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura within Nepal's borders. Nepal argues that these areas belong to it under the provisions of the 1816 Sugauli Treaty signed with British India.

India, however, has consistently rejected Nepal's claims, maintaining that the territories form an integral part of India. The disagreement has since remained a recurring irritant in bilateral ties, with both sides reiterating their respective positions on the issue.

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