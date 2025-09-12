‘Not our war’: What did Charlie Kirk say on Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor?

Charlie Kirk, a top podcaster and close ally of US President Donald Trump who was shot dead at an event at a Utah college on Wednesday, had weighed in on the military conflict between India and Pakistan in May, cautioning against any direct US involvement. A person holds a US flag as people pay their respects at a makeshift memorial on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah, in front of a photo of youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk, a day after he was shot during a public event on September 11, 2025. (AFP)

Charlie Kirk on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor

Referring to the tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Charlie Kirk, on his podcast uploaded in May with the title “What the Heck is Going on in India!”, said the two countries were “on the verge of war”.

He accused Pakistan of sheltering terrorists and called it a “sneaky actor", while describing India as a largely Hindu-majority nation furious over the attack.

Noting reports of “air and missile strikes on nine different sites in Pakistan", Kirk claimed dozens were killed and aircraft were lost on both sides. Kirk also pointed out that both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers, but argued that the principle of mutually assured destruction (MAD) made a nuclear escalation unlikely.

On April 22, heavily armed terrorists attacked tourists in the Baisaran Valley meadow, about 7 km from Pahalgam town in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people.

According to investigators, the attackers wore camouflage and carried sophisticated weapons.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen singled out victims, in some cases asking their names or religion before opening fire at close range. Some survivors reported that the terrorists ordered victims to recite Islamic verses before shooting.

Charlie Kirk on America’s role: Moral support, not intervention

Kirk further stressed that the India-Pakistan conflict was not America’s to fight. “Maybe we slightly favour India because they are retaliating to Islamic terror, but that should go no further than moral support. That is it. This is not our war… not our conflict to get involved in,” he said.

He warned against voices in Washington pushing for military involvement, naming hawkish figures such as John Bolton and Lindsey Graham. “Enough of that. This is not our fight, this is not our region,” Kirk said, urging restraint.

Trade and China

Linking the conflict to broader geopolitics, Kirk said President Donald Trump had suggested India was willing to drop tariffs on US goods, a move he argued could strengthen ties with Washington while countering China.

“This is a great test of whether or not every conflict is America’s problem,” he said, adding that the US role should be limited to diplomatic efforts and encouraging peace talks.