'Not Pakistan': Adnan Sami in Twitter fight over comments on BBC row

Singer Adnan Sami on Wednesday engaged in a Twitter squabble with eminent social media users over the income tax raid at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai amid the row over BBC's documentary of Gujarat riots -- India: The Modi Question. At the centre of the steady altercation were singer Adnan Sami, media personality, YouTuber (Deshbhakt channel) Akash Banerjee, fact checker Mohammed Zubair and journalist Nidhi Razdan.

The Twitter fight started with Adnan Sami's disparaging comment on Nidhi Razdan's opinion on the I-T raid on BBC. As Akash Banerjee called out Adnan Sami for his comment and called him 'Pakistani Fauji Brat who should be grateful for having been given refuge in India as a citizen', the singer said, "I may be grateful - Problem is that ppl like you r not which is why you don’t spare a moment in trying to malign ur very own country."

The debate continued with many users commenting on the democracy of India where the government can be questioned. "Yes… So question it within the jurisdiction of ur own internal routes. Why do it by taking ur trousers off before d international community? Does the opposition in Britain engage Doordarshan to malign its own Gov? We need to stop this ‘Brown Sahib’ mentality! Who’s confused?" Adnan tweeted.

Mohammed Zubair referred to an old tweet of Adnan Sami where he claimed his talent was discovered by the BBC. "That was in 1976. That was a different time & had nothing to do with politics & that too in 2023. And, no, it seriously did not play any role in my Indian Citizenship. You are surely more intelligent than trying to fit an unrelated issue! Come on grow up my dear!" Adnan replied to Zubair.

"A strong family can have differences within four walls & even go at each other’s necks but once it steps into d outside world, it always projects unity & strength as that sends a strong message to everyone not to mess with it! Exposing disunity outside will allow evil to exploit!" the singer wrote condemning the BBC documentary critical of Narendra Modi.

As people called him a bootlicker of the current Indian government, he wrote: "A man who dared to live wt a Paki passport for 18 years in India whilst leading a very public life & was under pressure from both sides of d border for doing so by many factions & STILL didn’t give a DAMN & stayed his course is NEVER a bootlicker of anyone but God!"

