‘Not right to go into the past and seek credit’: Congress on PM Modi’s address

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if India came to be known as ‘the pharmacy of the world’ during his tenure.

“India is known as 'the pharmacy of the world'. I want to know if India got this recognition after Modi Ji became PM,”

“I request Modi Ji -- please work but it is right to go into the past on every topic and seek credit,” he added.

Chowdhury’s question comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, where he reversed the Centre’s current vaccination policy, and claimed that when he came to power in 2014, around 60% of the population was vaccinated, which was increased to almost 90% during his tenure.





The Prime Minister also talked at length about Mission Indradhanush, his government’s flagship immunisation scheme, crediting it with increasing the reach and extent of the country’s immunisation drive. He also claimed that in the last 50-60 years India was entirely dependent on foreign vaccine imports.

“To solve this issue (of 60% vaccination) we launched Mission Indradhanush, to vaccinate on war footing. Anyone who needed a vaccine would be vaccinated. We worked in mission mode and within 5-6 years vaccination coverage went from 60 to 90, we increased the speed and the extent of vaccination,” the Prime Minister said.

Chowdhury further stated that the government took this decision due to “pressure from the judiciary” and after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi started a campaign demanding free vaccination for all, adding that it is better late than never.

“The Government is already late and took this decision under pressure from the judiciary. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had started a campaign for free vaccines. However, it is better late than never,” he said.

PM Modi announced a shift in Centre’s previous vaccine policy, in which states were made responsible for procuring 25% of the required vaccine doses from manufacturers. Under the new policy Centre will take full responsibility for procuring Covid-19 vaccines for the states.