‘Not someone who runs away': Devendra Fadnavis says will continue as Maha deputy CM

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he will continue to work on his post, days after he had offered to step down taking responsibility for the Bharatiya Janata Party's poor show in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.



After a crucial BJP meet where the party MLAs passed a resolution ‘reposing faith in him, Fadnavis said that ‘fake narrative’ acted as another opposition that the ruling Mahayuti coalition had to fight.



“I am not someone who runs away. I fight back....When cornered on all sides, we can rise again with force...this is what we learn from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I met Amit Shah (in Delhi) who asked me to continue, and I will do that,” PTI quoted the BJP leader as saying.



"We have a strategy. I have already started work (for the assembly elections which are due this year)," Fadnavis added. Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)

What did Fadnavis say?

On Wednesday, Fadnavis had taken full responsibility of the BJP's performance in the general elections in Maharashtra. The saffron party could win just 9 seats in the state.

“We have identified the reasons for our debacle and there is need for the corrective steps to be taken ahead of the Assembly elections. I have therefore decided to request to my central leadership to divest me of the responsibility of the post of deputy chief minsiter and allow me to work for the party full time," he had said.



According to Fadnavis, rumours of the BJP planning to change the constitution hurt the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.



"Fake narrative was a fourth (opposition) party in addition to the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi. We realized it after the fourth phase. Fake narratives have a long life. PM Modi has decided to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution (yet the narrative spread)....," he added.



The Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 17 of 48 seats in Maharashtra. The Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress won 30 seats.



On Friday, Maharashtra's second deputy CM Ajit Pawar had said that the offer by Fadnavis to resign was not discussed at the NDA meeting.



“The offer by Fadnavis to quit as Deputy CM is an internal matter of the BJP and there was no reason for it to be discussed at the NDA meeting in Delhi,” Pawar said.