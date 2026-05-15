Rahul Gandhi links Adani relief in US report to India FTA, targets PM Modi: ‘Not trade deal, but a bargain’

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after reports suggested that US authorities were planning to drop fraud charges against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

Rahul Gandhi claims India-US trade understanding linked to relief for Adani(File photo)

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A Bloomberg report based on people familiar with the matter, reported that the US Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could move to resolve charges linked to Adani as early as this week, around 18 months after the allegations first surfaced in 2024.

The development prompted Gandhi to allege that the Prime Minister had compromised India’s interests while negotiating the interim India-US trade framework.

Invoking his earlier “compromised PM” jibe, Gandhi wrote on X, “The compromised PM did not strike a trade deal, but a bargain for Adani's release.”

US-India deal ‘hopelessly one-sided’

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{{^usCountry}} Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took a jibe on the Prime Minister, alleging that the India-US trade arrangement was “hopelessly one-sided”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took a jibe on the Prime Minister, alleging that the India-US trade arrangement was “hopelessly one-sided”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It is now clear why the PM agreed to the hopelessly one-sided Indo-US trade ‘deal’ that was really a steal by the US,” Ramesh said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is now clear why the PM agreed to the hopelessly one-sided Indo-US trade ‘deal’ that was really a steal by the US,” Ramesh said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further linked the issue to India’s military posture earlier this year, claiming Modi had “abruptly halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 2025, acting on President Trump's threats rather than on our national interest.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further linked the issue to India’s military posture earlier this year, claiming Modi had “abruptly halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 2025, acting on President Trump's threats rather than on our national interest.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Reportedly, the Trump Administration is about to drop all charges of corruption against Modani. How much more compromised can the PM get?” he added. Trump lawyer’s role under scrutiny {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Reportedly, the Trump Administration is about to drop all charges of corruption against Modani. How much more compromised can the PM get?” he added. Trump lawyer’s role under scrutiny {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A report by the The New York Times said Adani’s decision to hire a legal team led by Robert J Giuffra Jr, one of US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyers, played a key role in the developments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A report by the The New York Times said Adani’s decision to hire a legal team led by Robert J Giuffra Jr, one of US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyers, played a key role in the developments. {{/usCountry}}

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The report said Giuffra, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, met officials at the Justice Department headquarters in Washington last month.

Citing people familiar with the meeting, the report said the legal team argued that prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence and jurisdiction to pursue the case.

The report further claimed that Adani’s representatives indicated the group could invest $10 billion in the US economy and potentially create 15,000 jobs if the charges were dropped.

According to the report, prosecutors maintained that any investment proposal would not influence the case. However, it added that the offer received a favourable response from at least one Justice Department official.

What were the allegations against Adani?

The criminal indictment filed by the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, New York, had alleged that Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and other executives were part of a scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts worth billions of dollars.

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According to the 2024 indictment, the contracts were projected to generate more than $2 billion in post-tax profits over nearly two decades.

“As alleged in the indictment, between approximately 2020 and 2024, the defendants agreed to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain lucrative solar energy supply contracts with the Indian government,” the indictment said.

The document also alleged that Adani personally met an Indian government official to discuss the alleged bribery arrangement.

US prosecutors further claimed that investors were misled about the alleged scheme while the group sought funding from American and international investors.

The allegations had posed a major challenge for the Adani Group’s business prospects in the United States. The conglomerate, however, had rejected the accusations as “baseless”.

SEC lawsuit settled

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Separately, Reuters reported on Thursday that the US SEC had settled a civil lawsuit against Gautam Adani, subject to court approval.

The development comes even as political sparring between the Congress and the BJP over the Adani issue continues to intensify.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanshu Priya ...Read More Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery. Read Less

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