‘Not weak, coward CM like Mamata’: Suvendu warns Humayun Kabir over ‘reckless remarks’

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari took a potshot at his predecessor Mamata Banerjee and said that he is not a “weak” and “coward” CM like her. While making the remarks, Adhikari sought to warn elected officials against trying to invoke communal tensions.

Suvendu Adhikari said that while Mamata was “weak” and “coward”, he will not tolerate “irresponsible acts” by elected officials. (File Photo/PTI)

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Without naming him directly, Adhikari referred to Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir, an MLA who recently made certain "inflammatory" remarks, reported news agency PTI.

Adhikari said that while Mamata was “weak” and “coward”, he will not tolerate such remarks and “irresponsible acts”.

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"Make no mistake, I am not a weak and coward chief minister like Mamata Banerjee. I will not tolerate reckless comments from elected representatives. I have asked the local MLA to choose his words carefully, keeping in mind the Constitution of the country," Adhikari said.

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{{^usCountry}} He made the remarks at a rally in Rejinagar in Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday, which will see a bypoll. The schedule for Rejinagar bypoll is not yet out. However, Adhikari gave a timeline and said that it may happen within the next 30-45 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He made the remarks at a rally in Rejinagar in Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday, which will see a bypoll. The schedule for Rejinagar bypoll is not yet out. However, Adhikari gave a timeline and said that it may happen within the next 30-45 days. {{/usCountry}}

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While making an appeal to the people of the assembly, Adhikari said that if BJP candidate is voted to power, they will “usher in development” there "with whatever demands the voters here may have as against the Hindu-Muslim politics which has been practised for so long in this region".

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‘Time to teach a lesson’

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Adhikari also attacked the previous Mamata-led Trinamool Congress government. He said that the region had to endure suffering due to violence stoked by the previous government under the garb of protests on issues such as CAA-NRC and Waqf Act.

This is not the first time Adhikari has lashed out at Kabir publicly. On June 29 as well, the chief minister said during the budget session of the state assembly that it was time to teach the Nowda MLA "a lesson".

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"I will not allow you (Kabir) to make such reckless and unrestrained public statements ever again. I will not only make him withdraw his statements, but also ensure he thinks multiple times before making such remarks. I assure this House that this would be the last time he makes such comments in public," Adhikari had said.

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This came after Adhikari accused Kabir of making provocative remarks to divide people ahead of bypolls in Rejinagar. Kabir's son is expected to fight the bypoll from the seat after the MLA vacated it. Kabir won in Nowda seat as well which he retained.

Along with Rejinagar, Nandigram will also see a bypoll after Adhikari vacated the seat and retained Bhabanipur, where he defeated Banerjee.

(With inputs from PTI)