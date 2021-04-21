Noted Bengali poet Sankha Ghosh dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Noted Bengali poet Sankha Ghosh, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 14, died at his residence Kolkata on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee was advised home isolation, a health department official said.

Ghosh was suffering from several comorbidities and had to be hospitalised earlier this year after his health condition deteriorated.

Besides the Padma Bhushan, Ghosh had also been conferred the Jnanpith and Shaitya Akademi awards, besides Rabindra Puraskar for his works.