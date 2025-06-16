‘Nothing alarming’ found in 22 of the 33 B787 aircraft inspected: Officials

Twenty-two out of the total 34 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in the Indian fleet have been inspected, and “nothing alarming” has been found during the surveillance, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Wreckage of the crashed Air India plane being lifted through a crane, in Ahmedabad. (PTI photo)

“Checks on 22 787s have been completed and nothing alarming was found during the surveillance” one of the officials said, adding that “the inspection on the remaining B787 may be completed by Monday”.

To be sure, Air India had 34 Boeing 787 airframes in its fleet before the crash. IndiGo has a 787-9 aircraft, but with a foreign registration.

The crash of the London Gatwick-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad claimed the lives of 241 out of 242 people onboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The jet crashed moments after taking off on Thursday afternoon, marking the worst air tragedy in the country in three decades. Officials said at least 50 others were injured in the medical college hostel where the jet crashed.

On Saturday, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that eight B787 had already been inspected.

“As per extended surveillance ordered by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) on Friday, eight of the total 34 B787s have already been inspected,” he had said.

While the minister did not comment on the result of the inspections, people familiar with the matter said no issues had been detected.

The airline, on Saturday, said that it was in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by the Indian aviation regulator DGCA. “These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations” it had said.

These checks include inspection of fuel parameter monitoring and associated system checks, inspection of Cabin air compressor and associated systems, electronic engine control-system test, engine fuel driven actuator-operational test and oil system check, serviceability check of Hydraulic system and review of take-off parameters.