'Nothing like home', says Jet Airways, calls on ex-crew to return

Jet Airways on Friday took another step towards resuming operations as it asked former cabin crew to come back 'home'.

"There’s really nothing like home! Inviting former Jet Airways cabin crew to come back and join us in relaunching India's classiest airline," the airline, which halted operations in 2019 and is scheduled to fly again later this year, said. There was a caveat though; "Note: For now we are inviting female crew only. Male crew recruitment to commence as we scale up," the airline added.

Moments later, chief executive officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted, "Our operational hiring has commenced, with a call out to former Jet crew." Kapoor also said hiring of pilots and engineers would take place in the coming days - when the airline's aircraft choice is revealed.

Resuming of hiring comes over a month after Jet was granted the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which allows it to fly again.

A senior DGCA official said on May 20 that the airline had completed all requisite operations that require the grant of the AOC by the country's aviation regulator.

Jet Airways last flew on April 17, 2019, when it was owned by Naresh Goyal. It was forced to suspend operations due to financial problems.

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is the current promoter of Jet Airways and the airline intends to start commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.