Home / India News / 'Nothing wrong in chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' but....': RSS chief Bhagwat
'Nothing wrong in chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ but....': RSS chief Bhagwat

  The RSS chief also remarked that India did not progress as much as it could have done in these 75 years as the nation did not take the right path. 
The RSS chief also remarked that India did not progress as much as it could have done in these 75 years as the nation did not take the right path. (File image)
The RSS chief also remarked that India did not progress as much as it could have done in these 75 years as the nation did not take the right path. (File image)
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that there was nothing wrong in chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ but urged people raising the slogan to also try becoming like Lord Ram. 

"Nowadays, we raise the slogan of Jai Shri Ram enthusiastically. There is nothing wrong in it but we should also follow the path shown by Lord Ram," news agency ANI quoted the RSS chief as saying while addressing a gathering at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

"Following Lord Ram's ideals gives people the courage to walk forward. Such people exist and are like us in appearance. They are not supernatural. They do not expect any form of cash or kind. They just do their work silently," Bhagwat said.

Citing an excerpt from Ramayana, Bhagwat said, "Just like Lord Ram's brother Bharat loved him, many common men, in today's times, find it difficult to love their brothers in such a way. Such people should learn from Lord Ram's life."

The RSS chief also remarked that India did not progress as much as it could have done in these 75 years as the nation did not take the right path. "The people of India have considered this land as their motherland since ancient times. If we continue to do the same and work together as brothers and sisters, there is no chance that India won't progress," he added.

(With agency inputs)

 

Sunday, November 21, 2021
