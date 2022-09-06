Notice to Centre on plea to revive women’s bill in Parliament

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response on a petition to revive the Women’s Reservation Bill — roughly eight years after the proposed legislation lapsed.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari directed a copy of the petition, filed by National Federation of Indian Women, to be served on the Central Government and said, “This issue is important but we want you to serve a copy of the petition to the Union. We will then consider.” The matter was posted for hearing in the last week of September.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2008, also known as the Women’s Reservation Bill, was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010. However, it lapsed in 2014 after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha. “The non-introduction of the Bill is arbitrary, illegal and is leading to discrimination,” claimed the petitioner, which has been championing the cause of women.