Home / India News / Novo Cabs: Engineering grad from Kashmir launches valley's first taxi service
india news

Novo Cabs: Engineering grad from Kashmir launches valley's first taxi service

Novo Cabs was officially launched on January 1 this year, said Abdul Majid Zargar, who has adopted a unique business model. He approached the locals asking them to rent out their vehicles on commission basis.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The Novo Cabs service is still in its infancy, and Abdul Majid Zargar hopes to expand the operations soon.(Courtesy: Facebook/@novocabskashmir)

An engineering graduate in Kashmir has started his own cab service to bring taxis to the doorsteps of the people of Valley. This is the first time that such a facility has been launched in Kashmir valley.

Twenty-nine-year-old Abdul Majid Zargar told local publications that he launched his venture 'Novo Cabs' to serve the people of Kashmir. A Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Zargar said his venture will help the people of Kashmir, who have suffered a lot in the last few years.

Zargar completed his degree from Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in Awantpora in 2017. Before launching Novo Cabs, he approached Chandigarh-based cab aggregator Jugnoo in 2019 to start its service in the valley. But soon, differences cropped up and Zargar moved away, according to Rising Kashmir.

Novo Cabs was officially launched on January 1 this year, said Zargar, who has adopted a unique business model. He approached the locals asking them to rent out their vehicles on commission basis, reported Rising Kashmir.

The start-up so far has 100 cars attached, which can be called through a mobile application. The app captures the exact location of a customer and helps the driver to reach his/her doorstep.

The app interface is similar to that of popular cab aggregator giants like Uber and Ola, but Zargar told Rising Kashmir that his company has a long way to go. He is also training the drivers to use the app and communicate with the customers.

Zargar planned to launch the service in 2019, but due to abrogation of Article 370 and restrictions on internet, he had to defer his plans and move to Delhi.

But now that the situation has normalised, Zargar hopes to expand the oprations of his company.

Zargar is currently working as a senior UX designer with an Ahmedabad-based virtual event management company Hubilo.

