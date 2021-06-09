Now, beneficiaries can correct mistakes in vaccine certificate via Co-WIN

Beneficiaries can now correct mistakes in their Covid vaccination certificates via the Co-WIN digital platform. A newly added feature on the portal allows beneficiaries to correct their name, year of birth, and gender etc., on vaccination certificates by logging in to http://cowin.gov.in, and raising an issue.

“New citizen friendly feature on #CoWIN. Now correct the errors in vaccination certificate yourself,” tweeted Vikas Sheel, additional secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The Twitter handle of Aarogya Setu app said late on Tuesday, “Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in. Go to http://cowin.gov.in and Raise an Issue.”

Beneficiaries can either get a hard copy from the vaccination centre they got their shot at, or download their QR-based certificate after first dose and on the completion of both the vaccine doses. However, there was no option to make changes in the certificate in case of an inadvertent error.

Co-WIN platform is the backbone of Covid-19 vaccine delivery management system as beneficiaries in the general population need to register on it, and also log in for booking an appointment. The process is digitally controlled at the moment, and each entry gets registered in the system.

The digital platform has been modified from time to time to make it more user friendly for citizens wanting to take the shot.

The software is capable of handling the heavy beneficiary load, and according to the health ministry’s Co-WIN guidelines, one person is able to register three more eligible persons using their mobile number.

The option of self registration was opened for general population from March 1. It was later modified to allow on-spot beneficiary registration, and with the upgrade, states could also accommodate walk-ins.