Now, ED books Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in alleged porn racket case

Raj Kundra was arrested in 2021 in connection with the alleged pornography racket case. 
Shilpa Shetty's husband businessman Raj Kundra spent 3 months in jail in 2021 in connection with the alleged porn racket case. 
Updated on May 19, 2022 08:23 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in connection with the alleged porn racket case, news agency ANI reported. Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in 2021 for allegedly running a porn racket with operations outside India as well. The ED will probe into the financial transaction pertaining to the case.

The alleged porn racket case goes back to February 2021 when the Mumbai Police made the first arrests in the case where women were being forced to star in porn movies.

Raj Kundra was arrested in the connection with this alleged porn racket after investigations revealed that Raj Kundra was a key conspirator in the case. The alleged pornographic content was being distributed over subscription-based mobile apps like HotHit Movies and Hotshots, as well as websites like Hothitmovies, Nuefliks, and Escapenow.

The Hotshots app, now taken down from play store, was developed by Armsprime Media Private Limited, a firm founded by Kundra in 2019. Armsprime later sold Hotshots to Kenrin Limited, a UK-based firm, owned by Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi.

Police said they retrieved porn clips from Raj Kundra's office and also found WhatsApp chats which show that though Raj Kundra was not officially part of UK-based Kenrin Private Limited, he was the one running the day-to-day operations of uploading porn content to the app.

