News / India News / Now, Iran waives off visa requirements for Indian travellers. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Dec 15, 2023 02:03 PM IST

Iran's tourism minister said that the move is aimed at boosting tourism and attracting more visitors from countries around the world.

The Cabinet of Iran has decided to waive the visa requirements for travellers from 33 countries, including India, IRNA reported. Iranian minister of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami said the move is aimed at boosting tourism and attracting more visitors from countries around the world.

Currently, 27 countries provide visa-free entry to Indians. (File)

He also said that efforts to boost tourism can “neutralise Iranophobia campaigns”.

Besides India, Iran has waived the requirement of visa for Russia (in group visits), United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Mauritania, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Seychelles, Indonesia, Brunei, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Peru, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia and Belarus.

Earlier, Iran had waived visa requirements for visitors from Turkey, Republic of Azerbaijan, Oman, China, Armenia, Lebanon and Syria.

According to IRNA, the number of foreigners arriving in Iran reached 4.4 million during the first eight months of the current Iranian year, which started in March. This is an increase of 48.5% compared to the same period last year.

Currently, 27 countries provide visa-free entry to Indians. The latest additions include Kenya, Indonesia Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

Other visa-free countries for Indians include Barbados, Bhutan, Dominica, Haiti, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Samoa, Trinidad & Tobago and others.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
iran visa
