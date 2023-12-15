Now, Iran waives off visa requirements for Indian travellers. Here's why

The Cabinet of Iran has decided to waive the visa requirements for travellers from 33 countries, including India, IRNA reported. Iranian minister of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami said the move is aimed at boosting tourism and attracting more visitors from countries around the world.

Currently, 27 countries provide visa-free entry to Indians. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also said that efforts to boost tourism can “neutralise Iranophobia campaigns”.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Besides India, Iran has waived the requirement of visa for Russia (in group visits), United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Mauritania, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Seychelles, Indonesia, Brunei, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Peru, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia and Belarus.

Earlier, Iran had waived visa requirements for visitors from Turkey, Republic of Azerbaijan, Oman, China, Armenia, Lebanon and Syria.

According to IRNA, the number of foreigners arriving in Iran reached 4.4 million during the first eight months of the current Iranian year, which started in March. This is an increase of 48.5% compared to the same period last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, 27 countries provide visa-free entry to Indians. The latest additions include Kenya, Indonesia Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

Other visa-free countries for Indians include Barbados, Bhutan, Dominica, Haiti, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Samoa, Trinidad & Tobago and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail