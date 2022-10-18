Now, K’taka orphanage run by mutt under lens

The Chitradurga child welfare committee (CWC) has ordered an inquiry into allegations that an orphanage run by Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt, which is at the centre of a controversy after its pontiff was arrested in a sexual assault case last month, does not follow due procedures while accepting an abandoned child, an official confirmed.

“The non-registration of neglected children is an offence. The district CWC has initiated a probe into the allegations and strict action will be initiated...,” district child protection officer B Lokesh said. The allegations against the functioning of the orphanage run by the mutt surfaced after its pontiff, Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, was arrested in a sexual assault case last month. A similar case was registered against him last week.

A food vendor, who runs a stall near the mutt, said she found an abandoned newborn nearby four years ago and took the baby home, but a few men took him away as a purported letter found next to the baby claimed that the mutt should raise him.

As per procedures, orphanages are required to inform the child welfare committee in case of discovery of an abandoned child, advocate and social activist Dr M K Madhu Kumar said.

While Chitradurga women and children welfare department records showed the orphanage was running since 2018, people working in the mutt said it was operating for at least two decades.