Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Now, Tejashwi Yadav attends iftar party hosted by Nitish Kumar’s party
india news

Now, Tejashwi Yadav attends iftar party hosted by Nitish Kumar’s party

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, who is at the centre of a row over accusations that he assaulted a youth RJD leader recently, was also present at the JD(U) event
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during an Iftar party hosted by Janata Dal (United) at Haj Bhawan in Patna (PTI)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByAnirban Guha Roy

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and leader of the opposition Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav on Thursday attended an iftar party hosted by JD(U)’s minority cell president Salim Parvej at Haj Bhawan in state capital Patna.

This is the second time in a week that Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav have been seen together at an iftar event. But the big surprise was on April 22 when he walked down from his official residence to 10 Circular road residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi to attend an iftar party hosted by Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar had insisted that his presence at RJD’s iftar party should not be linked with politics.

Today’s party was attended by deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad, national president of JD(U) Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh, Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha and other former chief minister and HAM(S) chief, Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Incidentally, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, who is at the centre of a row over accusations that he assaulted a youth RJD leader recently, was also present and seen chatting with HAM(S) chief Manjhi

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirban Guha Roy

A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP