e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill only to divert attention from economic slowdown: Mamata Banerjee

The government plans to introduce the CAB in Parliament next week. A copy of the bill which seeks to fast-track the grant of Indian citizenship to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, was distributed among members of Parliament on Friday morning for them to study it.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2019 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI / Twitter )
         

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of trying to divert attention of the public from the economic slowdown by taking up the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“NRC and CAB two sides of the same coin. Will oppose both of them tooth and nail,” PTI quoted her as saying at a programme of the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.

“NRC and CAB are being taken up to divert attention from economic slowdown,” said Banerjee who has consistently opposed both the NRC and CAB.

The government plans to introduce the CAB in Parliament next week. A copy of the bill which seeks to fast-track the grant of Indian citizenship to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, was distributed among members of Parliament on Friday morning for them to study it.

The Bengal CM dug in her heels saying she will continue to oppose it.

“If you give citizenship to all the communities we will accept it. But if you discriminate on the basis of religion we will fight against it”, Banerjee said. “You (BJP) can pass CAB in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as you have majority. But we will not accept it and oppose it till the end.”

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet cleared the draft legislation of the CAB which was a key election promise of the BJP.

It also set the stage for a parliamentary showdown with opposition parties that have called the move divisive.

According to the draft CAB, it will not apply to tribal areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with autonomous tribal-dominated regions in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram and areas covered under the inner-line permit (ILP) regime, under which non-locals need prior permission before visiting these areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

tags
top news
‘They snatched our guns’: Telangana Police on encounter killing of rape accused
‘They snatched our guns’: Telangana Police on encounter killing of rape accused
‘Govt won’t leave a page blank, writing new chapter for India’: PM at HTLS
‘Govt won’t leave a page blank, writing new chapter for India’: PM at HTLS
Do away with mercy plea for rapists of kids, says President Kovind
Do away with mercy plea for rapists of kids, says President Kovind
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
Woman shot in face after she stops dancing at wedding in UP
Woman shot in face after she stops dancing at wedding in UP
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveTelangana Rape caseAjit PawarUnnao rape survivorRahul GandhiHala movie reviewShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie reviewVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India News