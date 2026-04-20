NSA Ajit Doval visits Saudi Arabia in outreach to key energy suppliers

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend to review the regional situation against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict and to shore up India’s energy security. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Doval’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday came close on the heels of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s trip to the United Arab Emirates and petroleum minister Hardeep Puri’s trip to Qatar. These visits are part of New Delhi’s outreach to key energy suppliers amid disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Doval was received at the Riyadh airport by the Saudi deputy minister for political affairs Saud Al-Sati, who earlier served as the envoy to India.

He met energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban. “During the meetings they discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and other issues of mutual interest,” the Indian embassy in Riyadh said on social media without giving details.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency said foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan and Doval “reviewed areas of cooperation and discussed the latest regional developments”.

Saudi Arabia is among India’s top three energy suppliers, alongside Russia and Iraq. The kingdom is also home to about four million Indians.

The visits to West Asian states by Indian leaders are aimed at ensuring energy supplies continue without disruptions and the well-being of the Indian diaspora. New Delhi has called for the unimpeded and safe passage of merchant shipping amid the West Asia conflict and for a return to dialogue and diplomacy to end the hostilities.