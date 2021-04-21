Home / India News / NSA Doval never wrote any letter praising Kumbh conduct: Report
NSA Doval never wrote any letter praising Kumbh conduct: Report

Government officials said that reports of the so-called letter which praised the Uttarakhand govt for its management of Kumbh are fake.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 05:26 AM IST
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval leaves from Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Government officials on Tuesday said that a letter which is doing rounds on social media suggesting that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has appreciated the Uttarakhand government officials for successfully organising the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar is "fake".

"The letter is fake and the NSA has not written any such letter," said the government officials.

In the letter addressed to the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Doval compliments him "in handling the situation during Kumbh Mela".

The letter ends by saying that his efforts for the successful conduct of Kumbh Mela would ensure a religious atmosphere, help to maintain order and promote Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology in the future as well.

The duration of the Kumbh festival being held in Haridwar has been shortened to 30 days this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India -- Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain. In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.

