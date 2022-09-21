NSA Doval to distribute medal on 55th raising day of R&AW

India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, today celebrated its 55th Raising Day with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval slated to distribute 106 medals to officers and personnel of the spy agency for commendable performance and meritorious work later this evening.

It is understood that Secretary (R&AW) Samant Kumar Goel briefed the NSA on the performance of the agency and gave a broad overview to Doval on their priority areas in the neighborhood and beyond. The R&AW fundamental objective is to assess threats posed to India from abroad and advice the government on options which could be exercised to counter the potential enemy.

NSA Doval also gave his assessment of the global security environment and the key result areas that needed to be focused by the spy agency. The R&AW reports to Prime Minister Narendra Modi via NSA Doval, who spearheads the national security planning and execution.

While some mischievous elements spread the canard that NSA Doval is having health issues during PM Modi’s visit to Samarkand for the SCO summit, the fact is that the principal security advisor to PM has no health issues and is working round the clock on national security issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON