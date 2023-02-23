NSCN-IM leader arrested for threatening people not to vote for Nagaland BJP chief

KOHIMA: A local leader of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) “Ao Region” has been arrested for issuing a letter that threatened villagers in Nagaland’s Alongtaki constituency not to vote for the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Temjen Imna Along, officials said on Thursday.

Nagaland minister and state BJP chief Temjen Imna Along is contesting the February 27 election from the Alongtaki seat (Twitter/)

Officials said the NSCN-IM’s Lanuwati Jamir allegedly issued the letter circulating on social media, that directed all villages in the constituency not to vote for Along for his “anti-Naga characters” and warned “stern action” against “defaulters”.

“In 2022 at Amsterdam, the GOI has recognised the uniqueness of the Naga History, but Mr. Temjen Imna Along without any hesitation said in Nagaland Assembly that Nagas are Indians,” the letter said.

Along, who is the state higher education and tribal affairs minister, is contesting the February 27 election from the Alongtaki assembly segment and is pitted against the Janata Dal-United candidate.

When contacted, an official of NSCN (IM) steering committee said the organisation’s leadership did not issue or approve the directive put out by Jamir. Several state BJP leaders said they did not wish to comment on the matter.

