NSE phone tapping: CBI takes custody of ex-Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey

NSE phone tapping: CBI takes custody of ex-Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey

Updated on Sep 24, 2022 06:39 PM IST

A Delhi court granted a four-day CBI remand of Sanjay Pandey to the CBI stating that the CBI has sufficient grounds to proceed with the investigation.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, 
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took the custody of former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) phone tapping case. He was earlier arrested by the ED and was currently in judicial custody.

A Delhi court granted a four-day CBI remand of Pandey to the CBI stating that the probe agency has sufficient grounds to proceed with the investigation, news agency ANI reported.

