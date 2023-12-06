Number of earthquakes increased in 2023 owing to Almora fault activation: Govt

Earthquake activity has increased in 2023 owing to the activation of the Almora fault in Western Nepal, the ministry of earth sciences informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. There have been 97 earthquakes between magnitude 3.0 to 3,9 in 2023 compared to 41 in 2022. The activation in the Almora fault triggered significant earthquake incidents on January 24, October 3 and November 3. All these three earthquakes were over magnitude 5.8. "These mainshocks, accompanied by subsequent aftershocks, have led to an increased frequency of earthquakes in the year 2023. However, the background seismicity remained unchanged during this period," the ministry informed Parliament.

In 2023, significant earthquake incidents took place on January 24, October 3 and November 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of earthquakes in 2023 in comparison with the previous years.

"It is common for northern India and Nepal to occasionally experience moderate earthquakes, and fluctuations in seismic activity. Nepal and the neighbouring northern part of India, situated near the active faults of the Himalayan region, are highly seismically active areas prone to frequent earthquakes due to collision tectonics, where the Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate," the statement read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail