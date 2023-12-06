Number of earthquakes increased in 2023 owing to Almora fault activation: Govt

Earthquake activity has increased in 2023 owing to the activation of the Almora fault in Western Nepal, the ministry of earth sciences informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. There have been 97 earthquakes between magnitude 3.0 to 3,9 in 2023 compared to 41 in 2022. The activation in the Almora fault triggered significant earthquake incidents on January 24, October 3 and November 3. All these three earthquakes were over magnitude 5.8. "These mainshocks, accompanied by subsequent aftershocks, have led to an increased frequency of earthquakes in the year 2023. However, the background seismicity remained unchanged during this period," the ministry informed Parliament.

