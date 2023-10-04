Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Number Theory: Economics of India's caste-wise inequality

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Oct 04, 2023 12:32 PM IST

The caste survey data, collected in two phases in Bihar this year starting January, was released on Monday, October 2.

The publication of subcaste-wise population numbers from the Bihar caste survey has given a big boost to the demand for proportionate reservations across the country. While national Opposition parties including the Congress have raised this demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in a rally in Chhattisgarh, accused the Opposition of playing divisive politics. Whether or not this demand will hurt the BJP or help the Opposition is a question best left to the future. It is, however, a good moment to look at caste-wise inequality in India. While we do not have such data on the subcaste level, it does exist at the level of four broad social groups – Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC), and others. Here are four charts which explain some of these facts.

