 Number Theory: How hot are the 2024 elections likely to be? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: How hot are the 2024 elections likely to be?

ByAbhishek Jha
Apr 16, 2024 08:08 AM IST

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

The 2024 general elections will happen in seven phases. The first phase of voting is slated for April 19 and the last phase for June 1. That is pretty much the entire summer season in India. It, therefore, becomes important to look at the summer heat apart from the political heat which the polls are normally associated with. An HT analysis based on aggregating India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) gridded temperature database to parliamentary constituencies (PCs) – this has made it possible to check historical temperatures for 495 out of the 543 PCs in India – shows that the period of campaigning in most parts of India is among the hottest these regions are throughout the year. For this analysis, campaign period was considered as the period starting from the last date of withdrawal of nomination to the day of polling.

While 35°C might not appear to be very hot on a standalone basis, higher humidity levels can make even this temperature threshold extremely dangerous for any outdoor activity,(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)
While 35°C might not appear to be very hot on a standalone basis, higher humidity levels can make even this temperature threshold extremely dangerous for any outdoor activity,(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates, Arvind Kejriwal News Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

News / India News / Number Theory: How hot are the 2024 elections likely to be?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On