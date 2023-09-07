Number Theory: India’s political economy story of the last decade – I

Why has there not been a similar increase in inflation under the current government? While one can argue that the commodity price cycle peak was bigger during the second UPA government, the post-Ukraine war inflationary spike continues to haunt many advanced economies. This two-part series will try to build an argument that one of the biggest reasons for India’s relative resilience vis-à-vis inflation is the result of a stabilizing policy which has prevented the eruption of a wage-price spiral for India’s blue-collar workforce . To be sure, making such an argument with absolute certainty will require establishing a causal relationship using econometric analysis, which is beyond the scope of journalistic work. However, the data does provide compelling evidence for such an argument.