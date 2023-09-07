Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Number Theory: India’s political economy story of the last decade – I

ByRoshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha
Sep 07, 2023 07:10 AM IST

This is the first of a two-part series on India’s political economy story in the last decade

It is a widely accepted fact that in India, high inflation is far more damaging to a government’s re-election prospects than low growth. Most objective political economy observers will agree that a prolonged spell of double-digit inflation during the second United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was the last nail in the coffin of the Congress party. Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers or CPI IW – we do not have data before 2012-13 under the new CPI series – grew at 12.4%, 10.5%, 8.4%, 10.4% and 9.7% in 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 respectively. These numbers were 3.3%, 4.4%, 6.7%, 6.2% and 9.1% between 2004-05 and 2008-09.

Why has there not been a similar increase in inflation under the current government? While one can argue that the commodity price cycle peak was bigger during the second UPA government, the post-Ukraine war inflationary spike continues to haunt many advanced economies. This two-part series will try to build an argument that one of the biggest reasons for India’s relative resilience vis-à-vis inflation is the result of a stabilizing policy which has prevented the eruption of a wage-price spiral for India’s blue-collar workforce . To be sure, making such an argument with absolute certainty will require establishing a causal relationship using econometric analysis, which is beyond the scope of journalistic work. However, the data does provide compelling evidence for such an argument.

The first part of the series will look at the broad trends in blue-collar wages in the economy and the second part will look at the role of crucial policy intervention which has helped in prevention of a wage-price spiral.

