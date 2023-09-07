Number Theory: India’s political economy story of the last decade – I
Sep 07, 2023 07:10 AM IST
This is the first of a two-part series on India’s political economy story in the last decade
It is a widely accepted fact that in India, high inflation is far more damaging to a government’s re-election prospects than low growth. Most objective political economy observers will agree that a prolonged spell of double-digit inflation during the second United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was the last nail in the coffin of the Congress party. Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers or CPI IW – we do not have data before 2012-13 under the new CPI series – grew at 12.4%, 10.5%, 8.4%, 10.4% and 9.7% in 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 respectively. These numbers were 3.3%, 4.4%, 6.7%, 6.2% and 9.1% between 2004-05 and 2008-09.
