Number Theory: Monsoon has ground to cover in its last 2 weeks

Rain over large parts of India since September’s second week is a relief after the country experienced its driest August in recorded history. While kharif crop sowing was nearly complete in early August, last week’s rain could help in preserving its output. It should also help in bringing down temperatures after the warmest August in recorded history. However, the amount of rain India needs in the next two weeks of the monsoon season – it ends officially on September 30 – is still quite high if the year is to not record a deficit. This suggests that unless IMD forecasts for this month are very wrong, large parts of India and most of its reservoirs will remain dry after its main rainy season. Here are four charts that explain this. People crossing a Road in a Heavy Monsoon Rain (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)