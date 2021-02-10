IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Number theory: The Covid-19 story across the country’s districts
India is so far the only country among the five countries with the highest number of confirmed cases to not have seen a second wave of the infection.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
India is so far the only country among the five countries with the highest number of confirmed cases to not have seen a second wave of the infection.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
india news

Number theory: The Covid-19 story across the country’s districts

New cases of the infection are now significantly lower than the peak in most parts of India except in the state of Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
By Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:53 AM IST

India has recorded at least 10.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, the second highest in the world after the US. But the trajectory of the new cases in India has been showing a promising trend – one that actually started almost five months back. India recorded 11,492 daily new cases on average in the week ending February 7, only 12% of the peak – 93,617 cases were recorded at peak on September 16. India is so far the only country among the five countries with the highest number of confirmed cases to not have seen a second wave of the infection. New cases of the infection are now significantly lower than the peak in most parts of India except in the state of Kerala.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

1. Daily cases nil in 25% districts, below 20 in other 64% districts

Of the 707 districts – this includes 11 revenue districts of Delhi as one single unit – data for which is compiled by How India Lives, a quarter have reported zero daily new cases on average in seven days ending January 31. A majority 56% have reported fewer than 10 new daily cases on average while only 21 districts (or 3%) have reported more than 100 daily cases on average in this period. This is a significant improvement over the last four months. In mid-September, only about 9% districts were recording no new cases while 28% districts were reporting at least 100 new cases daily on average.


2. Most districts are far off from their peaks

Daily new cases reported in 89% of the districts in the week ending January 31 are under 10% of their respective peaks. No district in India is at its peak at present. The case tally on January 31 was at least 50% of the peak in only 10 districts, nine of them in Kerala and one in Chhattisgarh.

India’s daily new cases peaked in mid-September. September is also the month when cases peaked in nearly 45% of India’s districts. Some districts hit the peak even before September. Seven districts hit their peaks in January this year.


3. Kerala is an outlier

Kerala is currently the only state showing a rising trend in the daily new cases in India. Nearly half of the country’s new cases in the week ending February 7 have been reported from Kerala. Its share in the country’s new cases has been rising fast. It was 25% on January 1 and even lower, 15%, on December 1. Maharashtra, the state with the second-highest number of confirmed cases, has around 20% share in the country’s new cases now compared to as high as over 40% in June last year.


What lies ahead

Daily new cases being reported in India at present are only around 12% of the country’s peak. India has so far not seen a second wave of infections unlike most other big countries. New cases in the US stopped dropping after the first wave when the new cases were 64% of the first peak (and the second wave began). In Brazil, the third most affected country by case count, cases stopped decreasing when they reached 29% of the first peak (and the second wave began). This figure was 43% in Russia. Compared to them, India’s new case tally has so far seen a significant drop. But this should not make anyone complacent. This is because there are other examples such as the United Kingdom and France where cases after the first peak dropped to as low as 7.3% and 2.4% of their first peaks before rising again, ultimately overtaking peaks seen in the first wave. To be sure, the situation in India at present is very different – there is an ongoing vaccination drive and a significant share of population in big cities has reportedly developed immunity – and the chances of a second wave may be lower than the example cited above. But why be sorry later, when one can be safe now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
app
Close
India is so far the only country among the five countries with the highest number of confirmed cases to not have seen a second wave of the infection.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
India is so far the only country among the five countries with the highest number of confirmed cases to not have seen a second wave of the infection.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
india news

Number theory: The Covid-19 story across the country’s districts

By Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:53 AM IST
New cases of the infection are now significantly lower than the peak in most parts of India except in the state of Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian army and rescue teams stand outside the entrance of a tunnel blocked with mud and debris during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district.(AFP)
Indian army and rescue teams stand outside the entrance of a tunnel blocked with mud and debris during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district.(AFP)
india news

Uttarakhand disaster: Hopes of tunnel rescue dim as flood toll hits 32

By Kalyan Das, shiv sunny, Dehradun, Joshimath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:44 AM IST
Toll from the tragedy climbed to 32 as rescue personnel pulled out bodies, some of which were lodged in knee-deep silt or atop trees. At least 174 people are still missing — 35 of them inside the 1.7km tunnel at the Tapovan power project where two days of excavation has failed to make much headway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayatat in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayatat in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
india news

Will hold mahapanchayats in all states to unite farmers: Rakesh Tikait

By Neeraj Mohan, Gumthla Garhu (kurukshetra)
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Urging farmers to stay united and support the agitation, Tikait said, “They are trying to divide us on the basis of religion, region and size of land holdings. But a farmer is a farmer and we all are united against these laws.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
india news

Deep Sidhu spent 13 days as fugitive with friends, was active on Facebook

By Prawesh Lama, karn pratap singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Delhi police are now trying to piece together the sequence of events from that evening to the afternoon of January 26, when Sidhu was seen among those who stormed the Red Fort, vandalised the monument and hoisted two flags —one of the farmers union and another a religious flag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several countries including the United States, China and members of the European Union have already announced plans to achieve net zero emissions in the coming decades.(Representative Photo)
Several countries including the United States, China and members of the European Union have already announced plans to achieve net zero emissions in the coming decades.(Representative Photo)
india news

IEA calls for overhaul of energy mix for zero emissions by 2060

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:12 AM IST
To achieve net zero emissions by the 2060s, India’s energy sector will need “profound transformation,” the India Energy Outlook said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will hold mahapanchayats across the country, says Tikait in Haryana

By Neeraj Mohan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Gumthla Garhu (Kurukshetra): Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statements in Rajya Sabha and said that the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha will hold kisan mahapanchayats across the country in a bid to intensify the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three new farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
BJP flags at party headquarters in New Delhi.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
india news

Bengal BJP MLAs offered state security day after meeting Mamata Banerjee

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:27 PM IST
  • The meeting of the two MLAs with Mamata Banerjee on Monday had sparked speculation of their return to the TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence. (ANI)
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence. (ANI)
india news

Unease in AIADMK as Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:23 PM IST
  • CM Palaniswami on Tuesday said, “some people are plotting to split the AIADMK to help the evil force of the DMK”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Owaisi hoped that during his reply to the debate, PM Modi will blame China for its actions against India.(PTI File)
Owaisi hoped that during his reply to the debate, PM Modi will blame China for its actions against India.(PTI File)
india news

Treatment meted out to farmers should be extended to Chinese aggressors: Owaisi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Owaisi said the "infrastructure" that should have been created at the borders to check Chinese troops was erected at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders to prevent farmers from entering Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
Externa Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar(MINT)
india news

S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken discuss situation in Myanmar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • External affairs minister S Jaishankar and US secretary of state Antony Blinken discussed the military coup and reviewed developments across the Indo-Pacific region in the second phone conversation between them in a week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Nitish Kumar with Shahnawaz Hussain after the swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Bhavan in Patna on Tuesday.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar with Shahnawaz Hussain after the swearing-in ceremony, at Raj Bhavan in Patna on Tuesday.
india news

BJP now backward oriented, says MLA overlooked for ministerial post in Bihar

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:34 PM IST
  • Four-time BJP MLA from Barh, Gyanendra Singh Gyanu accused the party of overlooking regional and social equations while naming the ministers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi in conversation with NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi in conversation with NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi likely to be first speaker for Congress in budget debate in LS

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:26 PM IST
The Congress leader has been targeting the Union government over the budget, accusing it of reducing the pension of soldiers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi's reply to President's address may take place in LS tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Lok Sabha has been witnessing repeated disruptions in the first part of the budget session over the opposition's demand for discussion on contentious farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Govt looking to double farmers' income by 2022, says Agriculture Minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:48 PM IST
In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had set a highly ambitious target of doubling farmers incomes by 2022. An inter-ministerial committee on "Doubling of Farmers' Income" was set up in April 2016 to recommend strategies to achieve this goal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo highlighted the steps taken by his government to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.(Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)
Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo highlighted the steps taken by his government to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.(Twitter/TS_SinghDeo)
india news

Don’t send Covaxin till trials are complete, Chhattisgarh minister tells Centre

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo said the state government is not in position to tell the people to use Covaxin because the trials are incomplete
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP