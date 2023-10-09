Number Theory: The growth and erosion of salaried employment in India
The authors are faculty at Azim Premji University. The views expressed are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the University
Over the past two decades, economic growth has pulled millions of workers out of agriculture in India. However, growth has not proved as effective in creating regular salaried employment. That is, most workers leaving agriculture have either left the workforce (in the case of women) or found employment in the informal sector. Moreover, even the salaried jobs created have been largely of the informal kind which do not come with written contracts or benefits. The consequence has been a persistent informal workforce, outside of the agricultural sector, largely in casual wage work and self-employment, and a growing informal economy within the formal sector.
