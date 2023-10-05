Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Number Theory: The other side of caste and economic inequality

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Oct 05, 2023 08:19 AM IST

The analysis on October 4 showed that non SC-ST-OBC workers have a higher relative share in not just salaried but also high income salaried jobs.

Yesterday, an analysis published in these pages used data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) to show that Indians who do not belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) or Other Backward Classes (OBC) are richer than their SC-ST-OBC peers.

An enumerator collects informations for a caste survey in Bihar after Patna High Court rejects petitions against Bihar government's move (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

While these numbers clearly establish a link between caste and economic status, it will be a big mistake to assume that caste is the only structural factor driving economic inequality in India. Here are three charts which explain this argument in detail.

