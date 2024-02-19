Number Theory: The political black box that is Maharashtra

With 48 Lok Sabha MPs, Maharashtra is the second largest state in terms of political representation in India. On paper, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) now has a coalition with two largest regional parties in the state, namely, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Yet politics in the state seems far from settled and the churn continues. What explains this uncertainty? Here are four charts that try and answer this question.

Lok Sabha. (AP Photo)