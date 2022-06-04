Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Number Theory: Why monthly death data is the missing element in the Covid-19 mortality debate
Number Theory: Why monthly death data is the missing element in the Covid-19 mortality debate

As per Office of the Registrar General of India's 9OCGI) data, there were 160,618 medically certified Covid-19 deaths in 2020.
Image used inly for representation.
Published on Jun 04, 2022 05:37 AM IST
ByAbhishek Jha, New Delhi

On May 25, the Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI) under the Ministry of Home Affairs released data on medically certified cause of death (MCCD).

The data showed that there were 160,618 medically certified Covid-19 deaths in 2020. This number is 7.8% more than the 149,036 official Covid-19 deaths in that year compiled from government health bulletins.

The MCCD data on deaths from Covid-19 is a small fraction of what the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes the number to be as per its modelled Covid mortality estimates. These numbers are in the range of 384,866 to 1,315,712 in 2020 and 2,923,234 to 5,163,986 in 2021. That’s a total of 3.3 million to 6.5 million excess deaths, with a most likely number of 4.7 million. The Indian government has questioned the veracity of WHO numbers.

What would help India’s cause are monthly death statistics. Here are four charts which explain this argument in detail.

(1.) Quality of India's mortality numbers is best understood with the help of a Venn diagram

(2.) As a second order subset, it is surprising that MCCD even captured a Covid death undercount

(3.) But MCCD numbers give an idea into possible reasons behind Covid-19 deaths undercounting

(4.) SRS, CRS can give better idea of Covid mortality undercount in 2020, but only with monthly data

Abhishek Jha

