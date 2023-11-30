Number Theory: Will Telangana elect BRS for the third time?

All 119 assembly constituencies (ACs) in Telangana will vote today, November 30. Will the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), retain power for the third time? An HT analysis of past results shows that any opposition party will have to really outperform its previous best to stage an upset. Here are some charts which explain this in detail. File image(PTI) {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}