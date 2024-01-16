Number Theory: Will the BSP play a role in this year's elections?
Jan 16, 2024 08:34 AM IST
With the BJP becoming a dominant party, a lot of the non-SC support, and perhaps even non-Jatav SC support the BSP enjoyed, has gone back to the BJP
On Monday, Mayawati announced that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the 2024 general elections on its own. What does this mean for the nature of political contest in Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in the country which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha? Here are five charts which try and answer this question.
Share this article