Number Theory: Will the BSP play a role in this year's elections?

On Monday, Mayawati announced that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the 2024 general elections on its own. What does this mean for the nature of political contest in Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in the country which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha? Here are five charts which try and answer this question.

BSP chief Mayawati at a press conference on her birthday in Lucknow on Monday.(ANI Photo)