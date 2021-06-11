Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Numbers reconciled, 1,522 deaths added to Maha Covid toll

This, and another 393 deaths on Thursday, takes the state’s total toll to 103,748. Of the 1,522 reconciled deaths, 573 are from Thane, 244 from Pune 244, and 86 from Nashik, according to the figures released by the state health department
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:21 AM IST
A beneficiary gets her Covid-19 vaccine jab at home during a door-to-door vaccination drive at Shaniwar peth in Pune on Thursday, June 10. (Pratham Gokhale/HT photo)

The Maharashtra government on Thursday reconciled 1,522 Covid casualties and reported 393 deaths, taking the toll up to 103,748. Raigad reported the highest toll with 61 deaths, followed by Mira-Bhayander and Kolhapur with 33 and 27 casualties, respectively.

Of the 1,522 reconciled deaths, 573 are from Thane, 244 from Pune 244, and 86 from Nashik, according to the figures released by the state health department.

Amid allegations of delay in updating Covid fatalities, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday that all civil surgeons in government hospitals have been asked to update toll figures within two days, failing which they will face action.

Tope made the statement following a news report that claimed 11,617 deaths between September 18, 2020, and May 20, 2021, have yet to be updated on the Covid portal. State health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas, however, denied the claim. “We are not aware of the basis of the news report,” Vyas said.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis tweeted the news and said transparency is important. “Covid deaths are not an issue of prestige or disrepute. It is important in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic and thus transparency in figures has its own importance. Do not hide Covid death figures as I have raised the issue time and again,” he posted.

