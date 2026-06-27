Nutritionist reacts to eggs being replaced by paneer, rajma, soya in Bengal mid-day meals

As the West Bengal government's decision to drop eggs from mid-day meals in schools sparked a political debate, senior dietician and nutritionist Dr Suneet Khanna said the discussion should centre on children's nutrition rather than political narratives. Members of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Seva Dal hold eggs during a protest over their various demands at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Head office, in Kolkata on Thursday. (Aloke Dey)

The BJP-led Bengal government is engaging ISKCON to provide cooked mid-day meals under a pilot project in schools falling under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Since ISKCON has a vegetarian-only policy, eggs will not be part of the menu anymore, and will reportedly be replaced by protein-rich vegetarian options, including paneer, rajma, soya products, pulses and milk-based food.

Reacting to the move, Khanna said, “The decision to replace eggs with soybean and paneer in schools were ISKCON provides mid-day meals has sparked debate. It is important to remember that organisations like ISKCON and the Jain community follow a life-long commitment to vegetarianism rooted in their faith and the principle of non-violence”.

The nutritionist, however, also highlighted the nutritional benefits of eggs as one of the “finest foods”.

"They provide complete highly digestible protein along with Vitamin B12, Choline, Vitamin D and Iron nutrients - essential for growing a child,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also discussed vegetarian alternatives to eggs but ultimately concluded that nutritional choices should not be made on the basis of ideology.

“Among vegetarian alternatives soya and tofu is the closest substitute because it is also a complete protein. Paneer is another excellent source of protein and calcium while vegetables are invaluable source for vitamin, minerals, fibre and anti-oxidents but they cannot replace eggs or soya as major protein sources. Ultimately, the decision or discussion should not be about the ideology but the health of our children...”