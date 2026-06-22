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'People will throw them at…': OPS quip sparks laughter in TN assembly after glass bottle demand; CM Vijay smiles | Video

During the proceedings, DMDK leader suggested that water be served to legislators in glass bottles instead of plastic bottles.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 03:05 pm IST
Written by Anagha Deshpande
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An unusual discussion over drinking water arrangements sparked laughter across party lines in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday after DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth made a request regarding the supply of water to members.

A video of the exchange shows Chief Minister Vijay smiling as the House bursts into laughter.(PTI VIDEO)

During the proceedings, Premalatha suggested that water be served to legislators in glass bottles instead of the existing arrangement.

Her proposal prompted an immediate response from former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam, who interrupted to remark, "People will throw glass bottles at each other when they get angry."

Watch the video here:

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday, drawing greetings from leaders across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Vijay, praying for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.

Former Tamil Nadu CM and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin also wished for Vijay's continuous dedication to public service and well-being.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi too extended birthday wishes to Vijay. In his message on X, Gandhi emphasised his solidarity with Vijay in driving the state's progress and safeguarding the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people.

"Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts. I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people, and in working together for the state's progress," he said.

 
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Home / India News / 'People will throw them at…': OPS quip sparks laughter in TN assembly after glass bottle demand; CM Vijay smiles | Video
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