OBC sub-categorisation panel’s term extended

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an extension by six months of the term of the Commission constituted to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the central list.

The Cabinet, which held its first in-person meeting this year, also approved the continuation of National Ayush Mission (NAM) as a centrally-sponsored scheme for another five years till 2026.

The proposed extension of tenure of the Commission examining sub-categorisation with the OBCs beyond July 31 this year up to January 31 next year and addition in its terms of reference will help the panel submit a comprehensive report on the issue, after consultation with various stakeholders, said a government statement issued after the Cabinet committee meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the eleventh extension of the term of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution. The commission, which took charge on October 11, 2017, is headed by retired Delhi high court chief justice G Rohini.

The panel was set up to examine the possibility of creating categories within OBCs for reservation to ensure “equitable distribution” of representation among all OBC communities.

Currently, OBCs are granted 27% reservation in government jobs and educational institutes. There are 2,633 OBCs in the central list.

Earlier this year, the Commission had proposed dividing the OBCs into four subcategories, numbered 1, 2, 3 and 4, and split the 27% quota into 2, 6, 9 and 10 per cent, respectively. If accepted, the recommendations are also likely to have a major impact on politics, especially in north India where the rise of powerful OBC groups such as Yadavs had defined the 1990s.

Besides this, the Cabinet announced that NAM would continue from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026, with a financial implication of ₹4,607.30 crore to be spent during the period.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of National AYUSH Mission (NAM) as a Centrally-Sponsored Scheme from 01-04-2021 to 31-03-2026 with financial implication of ₹4,607.30 crore ( ₹ 3,000 crore as Central Share and ₹1,607.30 crore as State Share),” a press information bureau statement on Cabinet developments read.

Launched in September 2014, NAM is a flagship scheme of the ministry of Ayush (ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha, sowa-rigpa and homoeopathy).

The mission was launched during the 12th plan for implementing through states and Union territories with the basic objective to promote alternative medical systems through cost-effective Ayush services, strengthening of educational systems, facilitating enforcement of quality control of Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani & Homoeopathy (ASU &H) drugs and sustainable availability of ASU & H raw-materials.

The mission had earlier received an extension for continuation from the Union Cabinet in 2017.

“The focus of this government is on holistic health, and Ayush plays a key role in preventive health care. NAM is an essential component which facilitates this,” a senior government official aware of the development said on condition of anonymity.

“The mission is addressing the gaps in health services through supporting the efforts of State/UT governments for providing Ayush health services, education in the country, particularly in vulnerable and far-flung areas. Under NAM, special focus is given for specific needs of such areas and for allocation of higher resources in their annual plans,” the government statement read.