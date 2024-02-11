Odia TV journalist attacked by unidentified miscreants in Bhubaneshwar: Police

Bhubaneshwar: A TV journalist of an Odia TV channel was seriously injured late on Saturday night after he was attacked by a group of unidentified miscreants in Bhubaneshwar city, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said the journalist, identified as Jyotiranjan Mohapatra, working as a reporter for Bada Khabar TV channel, sustained grievous injuries on his head after he was attacked with a sword in the VSS Nagar area on Saturday night. He is stated to be out of danger.

Mohapatra said he was going home after work when four persons on two bikes started to follow him. “They came closer to my motorcycle and swung a sword at me. As I fell, they attacked me with the sword and fled the scene,” he said.

He said the miscreants abused him over his reportage, adding he has no idea regarding the possible reason behind the attack.

Police said that an investigation into the matter has been launched, and efforts are being made to arrest the assailants.