 Odia TV journalist attacked by unidentified miscreants in Bhubaneshwar: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Odia TV journalist attacked by unidentified miscreants in Bhubaneshwar: Police

Odia TV journalist attacked by unidentified miscreants in Bhubaneshwar: Police

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Feb 11, 2024 01:41 PM IST

Police said the journalist, identified as Jyotiranjan Mohapatra, working as a reporter for Bada Khabar TV channel, sustained grievous injuries on his head after he was attacked with a sword in the VSS Nagar area in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneshwar: A TV journalist of an Odia TV channel was seriously injured late on Saturday night after he was attacked by a group of unidentified miscreants in Bhubaneshwar city, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said the journalist, identified as Jyotiranjan Mohapatra, working as a reporter for Bada Khabar TV channel, sustained grievous injuries on his head after he was attacked with a sword in the VSS Nagar area on Saturday night. He is stated to be out of danger.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Mohapatra said he was going home after work when four persons on two bikes started to follow him. “They came closer to my motorcycle and swung a sword at me. As I fell, they attacked me with the sword and fled the scene,” he said.

He said the miscreants abused him over his reportage, adding he has no idea regarding the possible reason behind the attack.

Police said that an investigation into the matter has been launched, and efforts are being made to arrest the assailants.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On