Bhubaneswar/Rourkela, Two persons were detained in connection with a group clash that left at least 12 people, including some police personnel, injured in Odisha's Sundargarh town a day ago, a senior officer said on Friday. Odisha: 2 detained for ''involvement'' in Sundargarh clash, security tightened

The security has been strengthened in the Sundargarh district headquarters, and educational institutions, markets and public transport remained shut this morning, he said.

The district administration imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services till 6 pm on Friday.

“We have detained two persons for their alleged involvement in the clash, and raids are going on based on the CCTV footage to nab more people involved in the violence. Additional nine platoons of armed forces have been deployed in the town," DIG Western Range Brijesh Rai told PTI.

The total police deployment in Sundargarh town has now increased to 19 platoons, and the security agencies are also on alert in nearby Rourkela and Rajgangpur, another police officer said.

No fresh violence has occurred since 5 pm on Thursday, Rai said.

“All schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the Sundargarh municipality area remained closed on Friday as a safety measure. All shops and commercial establishments, excluding medical stores, milk vans, and other emergency services, remain closed in the town," Sundargarh district collector Subhankar Mohapatra said.

The clash broke out on Thursday following an altercation between two groups over some food items at the Regent market of Sundagarh town. During the violence, both groups used sharp weapons and hurled stones.

The district collector said any kind of gathering, rallies and protests have been banned in the town.

He said the administration was in touch with senior members of the two communities for holding a peace committee meeting, and the government has appealed to all citizens to maintain peace and not to be influenced by rumours.

Sundargarh SP Amrit Pal Kaur said the situation was under control and security personnel are deployed at all sensitive pockets of the town to infuse confidence among the residents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.