Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Odisha aims to inoculate 100% adults in Bhubaneswar by August end
india news

Odisha aims to inoculate 100% adults in Bhubaneswar by August end

Odisha says 57% of Bhubaneswar’s adults have received both doses of the Covid vaccine Covaxin. Of the remaining people, 98% have received their first dose.
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Odisha: People stand in a queue to take a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Loyola school vaccination centre, in Bhubaneswar (ANI)

Bhubaneswar will complete vaccination of all adult residents by the end of August, a senior Odisha health official said on Monday.

A health department official said 57% of the state capital’s 8.42 lakh adults have received both doses. Of the remaining people, 98% have received their first dose of Covaxin.

In contrast, Bengaluru, which tops the list of cities where the largest proportion of people have received the first vaccine dose, has covered 29% of its adult population, followed by Chennai (25%), Mumbai (18%), Delhi, and Hyderabad (16% each). However, at 8%, it is Chennai that has the highest number of fully vaccinated people than other metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, according to CoWIN data.

Bhubaneswar municipal area is the only place in Odisha where Covaxin vaccine is being administered; the rest of the state is getting Covishield.

Additional chief secretary of health PK Mohapatra said at least 30,000 doses are being planned everyday except on gazetted holidays to cover the 3,64,464 beneficiaries awaiting their second dose and 18,341 who have not been vaccinated at all.

“We have more than 4.13 lakh doses of Covaxin with us and would be able to vaccinate everyone (in Bhubaneswar) by the end of August,” said Mohapatra.

Since the gap between the first dose of Covaxin and the second dose is around 4-6 weeks. Mohapatra said if they are able to administer the first dose of Covaxin latest by mid-July, it would be possible to ensure that the entire population is vaccinated by end of August.

The vaccination coverage drive in Bhubaneswar picked up speed earlier this month when the municipal corporation started several community-based vaccination plans. The BMC also started Covid-19 testing before administering vaccines at mobile camps to prevent giving jabs to people who test positive for Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch

‘Why is the water chasing me’: Watch this dog’s hilarious reaction to waves
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP