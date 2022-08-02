Odisha amends Lokayukta Act to give it powers under contempt of court powers

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha assembly on Monday passed the Odisha Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2022, giving the anti-corruption watchdog the power to impose punishment under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, and treat wilful disobedience of its order or direction of any government official as serious misconduct entailing departmental action.

The bill was passed before the assembly was adjourned sine die on Monday, three days ahead of schedule.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who piloted the legislation, said the Lokayukta sought steps to strengthen the authority of the institution in its annual report for 2020.

A new sub-section has accordingly also been added that considers willful disobedience of the watchdog’s directions regarding any process or order as misconduct and enables the government to initiate disciplinary action against the public servant concerned on the recommendation of the Lokayukta.

In February 2019, Odisha established the state’s first Lokayukta with the former judge of Guwahati high court Justice Ajit Singh as its first head. In 2019 and 2020, the anti-corruption watchdog disposed of 2,251 cases and 514 cases were pending. It is yet to give the details of the cases disposed of in 2021. The Lokayukta has not found anyone guilty in the last three years.

In July last year, the Lokayukta closed a complaint against a senior IAS officer over allegations that he was paid ₹9.46 lakh for medical bills towards the hospitalisation of his wife and father in violation of the norms during his tenure as the management in-charge of Odisha State Cooperative Bank between 2013 and 2016.

The Lokayukta let off the bureaucrat after he, “as a goodwill gesture, has returned the entire amount of ₹3.27 lakh in three cheques to the OSCB on June 25. There is no good ground to further dwell on the allegation filed by social activist Srikanta Pakal.”

Activists said the amendment of the Odisha Lokayukta Act to exercise powers under the Contempt of Courts Act could be used to silence criticism of the watchdog’s orders.

“Not many states have made such amendments. Many petitioners are hurt that no action is taken against corrupt officials and politicians by the Lokayukta and this amendment will prevent them from criticising the office. We will surely challenge the amendment in the high court,” said activist Pradip Pradhan.